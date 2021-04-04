Great Day For an Egg Hunt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Easter Sunday is upon us and if you ask me the weather couldn’t be better for it. Highs today will be reaching the lower 80s across northeast Kansas with winds from the South between 10-20 mph later today. Our Relative Humidity (RH) values have also come up some since we entered the weekend making the air feel less dry and a bit more pleasant. Overnight tonight there is a chance for rain showers in Western Kansas that could hold together long enough to reach the western counties in our viewing area. The rain would develop late, however, and is not expected to interrupt any daytime/evening celebrations.

Today: 82 degrees, south winds at 10-20 mph, clear skies.

Tonight: 55 degrees, light south wind, some clouds in the area.

Tomorrow: 80 degrees, south winds at 15-20 mph, partly cloudy skies.

The 80s will stay in place for Monday with some cloud cover moving in by then and winds being from the south still between 10-20 mph. Tomorrow night our lows will be on the warmer side dipping slightly below 60 degrees.

Our weather pattern changes on Tuesday with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. There is a slight chance for rain during the day on Tuesday, but the main event will occur later in the evening into the overnight. The overnight portion is where we see some stronger storms develop that could become severe with the main threats being gusty winds up to 60 mph and isolated large hail. During the day on Tuesday highs will reach the upper 70s with breezy south winds between 15-25 mph.

A chance for off and on rain showers exists throughout the day on Wednesday into the first half of Thursday. Temperatures will drop a bit into the mid 60s by Thursday with the system moving out of Kansas late Thursday afternoon. Our temperatures will return to the 70s for next weekend.

