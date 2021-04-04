Easter Sunday Forecast: Highs in the 80s, Sunny, & Breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs Easter Sunday will climb into the 80s with plentiful sunshine and will make for a perfect day to celebrate the holiday outdoors! Winds however will be breezy from the S at 10-15mph with occasional gusts to 25.

Tonight: Lows are going to be mild in the upper 40s and low 50s with clear skies with winds from the S at 5-10mph.

Easter Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds breezy from the S at 10-15mph, with gusts to 25.

Adrian's Easter Sunday Forecast (WIBW)

The nice weather will continue into the start of the work week with highs Monday in the low 80s, and on Tuesday in the upper 70s. A shower or two will be possible Monday but the chance of seeing one is very low and most will remain dry.

Precipitation chances begin to ramp up Tuesday ahead of a cold front that’ll push through late in the day. The front will move in from Western Ks during the evening hours. Ahead of the cold front, showers will be possible but most areas will remain dry until the front passes overhead. As the cold front tracks east into north-central KS, thunderstorms may develop along the front and a few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail being the main threat.

Wednesday, we will still be under the influence of the storm system that’ll slowly track to the east. Rain showers will be possible during the day, primarily during the morning hours. Winds will be from the NW gusting to 30mph at times allowing for more seasonable air to move in late Wednesday and for Thursday.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Friday into Sunday, we will see temperatures rebounding back into the low 70s with the return of sunshine.

Taking Action:

1. Get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather Easter Sunday.

2. Stay updated on Tuesday evenings cold front that could bring us some showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.