Advertisement

Wichita State drops mask rule after state order is toppled

(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University has announced it’s dropping its coronavirus restrictions after GOP lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s newly reissued mask order.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Friday’s announcement means masks are no longer required at the school and that there will be no limits on mass gatherings. In a letter posted on its website, the university encouraged persons on campus to “engage in these practices when possible” and encouraged “everyone to get the vaccine when eligible.”

Interim President Dr. Rick Muma said in a virtual town hall meeting that the school had followed orders issued by the state.

“We are also going to have to fall under those guidelines, so we are not going to be able to require masks, social distancing, mass gathering limitations,” he said.

Last week, Sedgwick County dropped its COVID-19 restrictions in anticipation of the Kansas legislature solidifying the law that entitles objectors of COVID-19 mandates to a lightning-fast 72-hour review by a judge. The statewide mask order was overturned by a the Legislative Coordinating Council on Thursday.

Health officials have cautioned it’s too early for people to let down their guards, noting that a fourth wave of the virus could be close despite rising vaccination rates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large grass fire burned almost 800 acres near Willard.
Residents allowed home after wildfire burns at least 2200 acres in Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co.
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
KU signs Self to lifetime contract
A man who had been attacked was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local...
Man taken to hospital after Friday morning attack in west Topeka
A Topeka man is in custody on several drug charges after being found asleep in a running car in...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after being found asleep in running car
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Kansas counties ditching mask rules before lawmakers acted
Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
New record for pandemic-era air travel set Friday
The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart
The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart