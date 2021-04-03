Advertisement

Washburn Tech welcomes new associate dean of technical instruction

(Washburn Tech)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Institution of Technology has hired a new associate dean of technical instruction.

Washburn Institution of Technology says after a competitive nationwide search, it has chosen Michael Strohschein as its new associate dean of technical instruction. It said the appointment took effect on April 1.

“Dr. Strohschein has a stellar record of leading technical education programs,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president for academic affairs, Washburn University. “Based on his broad range of expertise across the areas of teaching, curriculum development and workforce development, we look forward to having him join the leadership team at Washburn Tech.”

According to Washburn Tech., Strohschein has a background in career and technical education that began in 2004 as an agriculture teacher and then coordinator of CTE for Spring Hill school district. It said he since has directed educational programs and workforce development at post-secondary institutions in the Kansas City area including director of K-12 Science Education Partnerships at Kansas State University, assistant dean of outreach and academic engagement at the University of Missouri and dean of instruction at Metropolitan Community College.

Washburn Tech. said Strohschein earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education at South Dakota State University. It said he also earned a master of education leadership at Mid America Nazarene University and a doctorate in higher education and adult learning from Walden University.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large grass fire burned almost 800 acres near Willard.
Residents allowed home after wildfire burns at least 2200 acres in Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co.
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
KU signs Self to lifetime contract
A man who had been attacked was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local...
Man taken to hospital after Friday morning attack in west Topeka
A Topeka man is in custody on several drug charges after being found asleep in a running car in...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after being found asleep in running car
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Gov. Kelly extends pandemic-related healthcare provision
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Sen. Moran expresses opposition to 30 by 30 initiative
Applications open for victims of crime grant opportunities
KCAIC to host art business workshop for military families