Washburn Tech welcomes new associate dean of technical instruction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Institution of Technology has hired a new associate dean of technical instruction.

Washburn Institution of Technology says after a competitive nationwide search, it has chosen Michael Strohschein as its new associate dean of technical instruction. It said the appointment took effect on April 1.

“Dr. Strohschein has a stellar record of leading technical education programs,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president for academic affairs, Washburn University. “Based on his broad range of expertise across the areas of teaching, curriculum development and workforce development, we look forward to having him join the leadership team at Washburn Tech.”

According to Washburn Tech., Strohschein has a background in career and technical education that began in 2004 as an agriculture teacher and then coordinator of CTE for Spring Hill school district. It said he since has directed educational programs and workforce development at post-secondary institutions in the Kansas City area including director of K-12 Science Education Partnerships at Kansas State University, assistant dean of outreach and academic engagement at the University of Missouri and dean of instruction at Metropolitan Community College.

Washburn Tech. said Strohschein earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education at South Dakota State University. It said he also earned a master of education leadership at Mid America Nazarene University and a doctorate in higher education and adult learning from Walden University.

