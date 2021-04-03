Advertisement

TFFJC to host meet and greet with social justice activist

(WJRT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. will host a meet and greet with Social Justice Activist Opal Lee.

The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. says it will hold a meet and greet with Opal Lee on April 23. It said Lee is a Social Justice Activist who wants to keep and expand the celebration of Our Freedom Day on June 19. It said June 19, 1865, was the day all enslaved people were freed.

TFFJC said residents are invited to meet the 94-year-old dynamic trailblazer who worked for over 40 years to make June 19 a national holiday It said the meet and greet will happen on April 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the Big Shelter House in Gage Park. It said visitors will get to speak with Lee, get an autograph, take pictures and buy books.

According to TFFJC, on April 14, at 10 a.m. there will be a Unity Walk at the south steps of the Kansas State Capitol at SW 10th Ave. where attendees will get to hear from Lee and Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

TFFJC said it will keep the momentum going for the Big Celebration with a parade on June 12.

On June 19, TFFJC said it will host its grand day of the 2021 Juneteenth Celebration. It said it will be held at the Hillcrest Community Center and Park at 1800 SE 21st St. It said it will kick-off the celebration with the historical significance of Juneteenth and will later have music, swimming, poetry, spoken word, dancers, singers, food and other vendors.

