Texas man sentenced to 3 years in fatal Kansas crash

(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison in a deadly Kansas crash.

The Hutchinson News reports that Benjamin Buzzini also was ordered Friday to pay about $2,090 in restitution.

He pleaded no contest in January to involuntary manslaughter resulting from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the April 2017 crash that killed Stephanie Futral, of Wichita,

A state trooper testified at the preliminary hearing that the sport utility had been traveling at a speed of 150 mph just seconds before it began to roll near South Hutchinson.

A blood draw several hours after the crash showed Buzzini had a blood-alcohol level of 0.07, which is just below the legal limit, but that he also had THC, from marijuana, in his system.

His attorney, Kenneth Miller, sought a shorter sentence, noting that Buzzini is the father of a 7-month-old girl and has health issues. Miller also raised questions about whether Buzzini was behind the wheel.

But prosecutors noted that Buzzini was arrested in Houston on suspicion of road rage in September and aggravated assault in February while free on bond in the Kansas case.

Futral’s sister, Olivia Hicks, challenged Buzzini to use his time in prison become a “better man” and to stop drinking.

