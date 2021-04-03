Shaner students hunt Easter eggs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The kids at Shaner Early Learning Academy got to go on an egg hunt Friday.

The eggs were filled with chocolates and other candies, and placed around the school’s playground.

An anonymous donor provided the eggs and baskets for the scavenger hunt. The school thought it would be good for the kids to get outside and be active, while still following COVID precautions.

“How far we’ve come,” Principal Lamanda Broyles said. “I think it’s important to look at the things we can still do, and not dwell on the things we can’t do with COVID-19.”

Broyles says the school has 70 students, all pre-school age.

