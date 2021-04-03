Sen. Moran expresses opposition to 30 by 30 initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has expressed his opposition to the Biden Administration’s 30 by 30 initiative.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he expressed his opposition to U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to any plan that would undermine private property rights under President Biden’s Administration’s 30 by 30 initiative to conserve at least 30% of land and 30% of waters by 2030.

Sen. Moran said he called on Sec. Haaland to consider how the initiative could impact Kansans as recommendations are developed and urged the Administration to provide Congress additional details on how it plans to pursue the initiative.

“Kansans are rightfully alarmed about possible implications for private property owners of any federal mandate to set aside vast swaths of land in response to this executive order,” wrote Sen. Moran. “In addition to being troubled about diminishing private property rights, I am concerned taking farm and ranch land out of production will damage local and regional economies across Kansas. Agricultural and energy production is the most common use of private lands in Kansas, driving the state’s economy and providing jobs and economic opportunities in rural communities. It is critical for the Biden administration to uphold the integrity of private property rights and recognize the important economic contributions of agricultural and energy production on our lands.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

