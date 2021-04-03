Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says while transporting a suspect to a detention facility following a pursuit that involved a stolen vehicle, the transporting trooper witnessed an injury motorcycle accident on K-25 by Atwood, KS and stopped to help.

KHP says while the Trooper was assisting the crash victim, the suspect, who was handcuffed behind the back, gained control of the Trooper’s patrol vehicle and drove off speeding southbound on K-25.

KHP and local units pursued the vehicle and says the suspect then drove west on I-70.

At 12:40 p.m., the stolen KHP vehicle came to a stop near Edson in Sherman County, after the vehicle ran out of gas, according to officials.

KHP says the suspect, who was still handcuffed behind the back, fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

The suspect was transported to Sherman County Jail without further incident.

Officers say there were no injuries reported and the KHP vehicle did not have any damage.

