Over $2 million in grants goes to Kansas manufacturers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $2 million has gone to Kansas manufacturers.

Senator Roger Marshall says $2,130,987 in grants has gone to the Mid-America Manufacturing Technology Center and Kansas Manufacturing Solutions from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

“Manufacturers are essential to the economic success of Kansas, as well as the U.S. This grant ensures America remains competitive on the world stage through the adoption of cutting-edge technology and the expansion of well-paying jobs,” said Senator Marshall. “Through the Manufacturing Extension Partnership program, small and medium-sized companies are able to collaborate at the state, local, and federal level to expand market access as well as attract and maintain a diverse workforce. I applaud the important role this grant plays in making the American dream possible for so many hardworking people in Kansas and across the nation.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the MEP is part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. He said the funding has been renewed from April 1 to March 31, 2022.

Marshall said MEP’s goal is to create value for all manufacturers with a focus on small and mid-sized enterprises. He said SMEs represent almost 99% of manufacturing firms within the U.S. He said MEP is able to give support to manufacturers through its nationwide network of local centers made up of team and business professionals.

According to Marshall, MEP delivers a high return on investment to taxpayers. He said for every dollar of federal investment, clients generate almost $2.5 billion annually. He said for every $2,001 of federal investment, MEP creates or retains one manufacturing job in the U.S. Since 1988, he said MEP has worked with almost 80,000 manufacturers, leading to $88 billion in sales and $14 billion in cost savings, which has helped to create over 729,000 jobs.

