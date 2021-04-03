NOTO Redbud Fest and Saturday Markets events start

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District started the Redbud Festival and their new Saturday Markets with a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

People can see art, shop local, look at vendor booths, listen to live music and participate in activities.

NOTO Programs and Communications Coordinator Staci Ogle said, “We’re really looking forward to be able to provide open spaces where we can do some activities outdoors and welcome the community

This weekend also marks the start of the Redbud Festival where people can come and see the Redbud trees bloom.

Ogle said they originally planned to have the Saturday Markets 10 years ago when the district was starting. She said it was planned to be under the S. Kansas Ave. bridge.

“We weren’t quite ready for that and now we are and it’s just a great time so we just decided we’d try to bring it back out and see how well it works,” she said.

As of Saturday, she said they’ve received positive feedback on day one of the event and has plans throughout the summer to get crowds to NOTO.

On April 16 and 17, NOTO is having a “Spring Fling” event and on May 7 and 8, they are planning to have a “Chalk Walk” where people can draw on the roads. She said they are also planning a fashion show.

“I’m really positive it’s going to be a successful event and it will be something we can continue to do year-after-year,” she said.

The Saturday Markets will be every first and third Saturday until October. Giving people the chance to showcase their work.

Ogle said, “This is a great opportunity for artists to come out and exhibit their artwork, when maybe they have felt like they haven’t been able to. So, opportunities are really what we’re after and trying to really expose the arts to the community.”

If you are interested in setting up a vendor booth, go to ExploreNOTO.org

