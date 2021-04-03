NiJa Canady shines on the court and on the diamond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You name the sport and it’s the Nija Canady Show. However, she’s come a long way to get to this point.

Whether it’s on the basketball floor.

“I want to say one of my first sports ever was basketball and my dad actually coached me.” NiJa Canady, a Topeka High basketball and softball star, said.

Or on the diamond.

“I just like having that in my hand,” Canady said. “Throwing what I want.”

Even on the gridiron.

“Me and my brother actually played football together, growing up.” Canady said.

Being an athlete is part of Nija Canady’s DNA. Both figuratively and literally.

“My mom ran track through high school,” Canady said. “My dad, like I said, he, um, he was big in football and basketball and wrestling. It’s always, we always grew up like with a ball.”

In order to be dominant on the field, Nija puts in the hours off the field.

“it’s a lot of sacrifice,” Canady said. “Like sometimes I can’t hang out with my friends cause I have pitching or hitting lessons or I’ll have a basketball workout in the morning. So it’s definitely hard. But in the end I know it’ll pay off.”

And she thrives for the chance to compete.

“You definitely get those butterflies,” Canady said. “You want to do great for yourself. You want to do great for your family, your team. Of course. So it’s, it’s exciting just being out there.”

