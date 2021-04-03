Advertisement

Lawrence could ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors

Lawrence would ban so-called gay conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors under an ordinance that is...
Lawrence would ban so-called gay conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors under an ordinance that is headed to the city council for consideration.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence would ban so-called gay conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors under an ordinance that is headed to the city council for consideration.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city commission will take up the ordinance on Tuesday.

The idea for such an ordinance was initially discussed last year, and several commissioners indicated at that time they were interested.

Vice Mayor Courtney Shipley, who initially brought up the idea, said that she did so after a member of the public told her that the city of Roeland Park in Johnson County had passed such an ordinance and wanted to know if Lawrence could do the same.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large grass fire burned almost 800 acres near Willard.
Residents allowed home after wildfire burns at least 2200 acres in Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co.
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
KU signs Self to lifetime contract
A man who had been attacked was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local...
Man taken to hospital after Friday morning attack in west Topeka
A Topeka man is in custody on several drug charges after being found asleep in a running car in...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after being found asleep in running car
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Washburn Tech welcomes new associate dean of technical instruction
Gov. Kelly extends pandemic-related healthcare provision
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Sen. Moran expresses opposition to 30 by 30 initiative
Applications open for victims of crime grant opportunities