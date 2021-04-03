KU graduate programs ranked among top 50

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Forty-nine KU graduate programs ranked among the top 50 graduate programs of public universities.

The University of Kansas says nine of its graduate programs are in the top 10 of programs among public universities and 49 programs are in the top 50. It said the 2022 rankings come from the U.S. News & World Report released on Tuesday.

KU said its local government management program maintained its No. 1 ranking among all universities, a position it has held since 1998. It said its special education program ranked first among public schools.

According to KU, graduate programs ranked in the top 50 include the following:

1. Local Government Management

1. Special Education

6. Physical Therapy

6. Public Management and Leadership

6. Speech-Language Pathology

8. Medicine - Primary Care

9. Occupational Therapy

9. School of Education

10. Audiology

11. Nursing-Midwifery

11. Urban Policy

13. Public Affairs

13. Petroleum Engineering

14. Public Finance and Budgeting

15. Clinical Child Psychology

16. Family Medicine

19. Curriculum and Instruction

20. Dispute Resolution (J.D.)

22. Social Work

23. Pharmacy

30. Clinical Psychology

30. Psychology

32. History

33. Environmental Law

34. Aerospace Engineering

35. Fine Arts

37. Full-Time MBA

38. Business-Corporate Law

38. Earth Sciences (Geology)

38. Contract - Commercial Law

39. Mathematics

39. Intellectual Property Law

39. Law

40. Sociology

40. Biology

40. English

41. Environmental/Environmental Health Engineering

41. Economics

41. Political Science

42. Tax Law

42. Medicine - Research

42. Constitutional Law

43. International Law

44. Civil Engineering

44. Chemistry

48. Criminal Law

48. Chemical Engineering

50. Legal Writing (J.D.)

50. Clinical Training (J.D.)

