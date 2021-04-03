KU graduate programs ranked among top 50
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Forty-nine KU graduate programs ranked among the top 50 graduate programs of public universities.
The University of Kansas says nine of its graduate programs are in the top 10 of programs among public universities and 49 programs are in the top 50. It said the 2022 rankings come from the U.S. News & World Report released on Tuesday.
KU said its local government management program maintained its No. 1 ranking among all universities, a position it has held since 1998. It said its special education program ranked first among public schools.
According to KU, graduate programs ranked in the top 50 include the following:
- 1. Local Government Management
- 1. Special Education
- 6. Physical Therapy
- 6. Public Management and Leadership
- 6. Speech-Language Pathology
- 8. Medicine - Primary Care
- 9. Occupational Therapy
- 9. School of Education
- 10. Audiology
- 11. Nursing-Midwifery
- 11. Urban Policy
- 13. Public Affairs
- 13. Petroleum Engineering
- 14. Public Finance and Budgeting
- 15. Clinical Child Psychology
- 16. Family Medicine
- 19. Curriculum and Instruction
- 20. Dispute Resolution (J.D.)
- 22. Social Work
- 23. Pharmacy
- 30. Clinical Psychology
- 30. Psychology
- 32. History
- 33. Environmental Law
- 34. Aerospace Engineering
- 35. Fine Arts
- 37. Full-Time MBA
- 38. Business-Corporate Law
- 38. Earth Sciences (Geology)
- 38. Contract - Commercial Law
- 39. Mathematics
- 39. Intellectual Property Law
- 39. Law
- 40. Sociology
- 40. Biology
- 40. English
- 41. Environmental/Environmental Health Engineering
- 41. Economics
- 41. Political Science
- 42. Tax Law
- 42. Medicine - Research
- 42. Constitutional Law
- 43. International Law
- 44. Civil Engineering
- 44. Chemistry
- 48. Criminal Law
- 48. Chemical Engineering
- 50. Legal Writing (J.D.)
- 50. Clinical Training (J.D.)
