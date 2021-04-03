Advertisement

KU graduate programs ranked among top 50

University of Kansas Jayhawks
University of Kansas Jayhawks(University of Kansas)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Forty-nine KU graduate programs ranked among the top 50 graduate programs of public universities.

The University of Kansas says nine of its graduate programs are in the top 10 of programs among public universities and 49 programs are in the top 50. It said the 2022 rankings come from the U.S. News & World Report released on Tuesday.

KU said its local government management program maintained its No. 1 ranking among all universities, a position it has held since 1998. It said its special education program ranked first among public schools.

According to KU, graduate programs ranked in the top 50 include the following:

  • 1. Local Government Management
  • 1. Special Education
  • 6. Physical Therapy
  • 6. Public Management and Leadership
  • 6. Speech-Language Pathology
  • 8. Medicine - Primary Care
  • 9. Occupational Therapy
  • 9. School of Education
  • 10. Audiology
  • 11. Nursing-Midwifery
  • 11. Urban Policy
  • 13. Public Affairs
  • 13. Petroleum Engineering
  • 14. Public Finance and Budgeting
  • 15. Clinical Child Psychology
  • 16. Family Medicine
  • 19. Curriculum and Instruction
  • 20. Dispute Resolution (J.D.)
  • 22. Social Work
  • 23. Pharmacy
  • 30. Clinical Psychology
  • 30. Psychology
  • 32. History
  • 33. Environmental Law
  • 34. Aerospace Engineering
  • 35. Fine Arts
  • 37. Full-Time MBA
  • 38. Business-Corporate Law
  • 38. Earth Sciences (Geology)
  • 38. Contract - Commercial Law
  • 39. Mathematics
  • 39. Intellectual Property Law
  • 39. Law
  • 40. Sociology
  • 40. Biology
  • 40. English
  • 41. Environmental/Environmental Health Engineering
  • 41. Economics
  • 41. Political Science
  • 42. Tax Law
  • 42. Medicine - Research
  • 42. Constitutional Law
  • 43. International Law
  • 44. Civil Engineering
  • 44. Chemistry
  • 48. Criminal Law
  • 48. Chemical Engineering
  • 50. Legal Writing (J.D.)
  • 50. Clinical Training (J.D.)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large grass fire burned almost 800 acres near Willard.
Residents allowed home after wildfire burns at least 2200 acres in Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co.
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
KU signs Self to lifetime contract
A man who had been attacked was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local...
Man taken to hospital after Friday morning attack in west Topeka
A Topeka man is in custody on several drug charges after being found asleep in a running car in...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after being found asleep in running car
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Washburn Tech welcomes new associate dean of technical instruction
Gov. Kelly extends pandemic-related healthcare provision
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Sen. Moran expresses opposition to 30 by 30 initiative
Applications open for victims of crime grant opportunities