KDOT to hold meeting for U.S. 24 improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss planned improvements along U.S. 24.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it invites the public to attend an online meeting to learn about the design and timeline for the U.S. 24 Topeka Blvd. to Muddy Creek Improvement Project. It said the meeting will be held through a Zoom Webinar on Thursday, April 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will include a 30-minute presentation and a 60-minute Q&A

KDOT said those interested can find the Zoom log-in information HERE.

According to KDOT, those that wish to join over the phone for audio-only can dial 312-626-6799 with Webinar ID 854-9340-6127.

KDOT said in partnership with the City of Topeka it will pave a replacement project with more safety, access and anticipated economic development benefits. It said the current crash records and traffic safety study, which was completed in December of 2018, found that the crash rate along the Shawnee Co. portion of U.S. 24 was 6% higher than statewide comparisons. It said the fatal crash rate was 150% higher. About three-fourths of crashes were vehicle to vehicle crashes and about half were side-impact crashes.

According to KDOT, access management improvements are expected to lower the number of conflict points along the highway by about 70%, which should result in a lower crash frequency with less severity.

KDOT said a series of median treatments have been designed to allow access to the businesses along U.S. 24 while maintaining traffic flow. It also said it has planned frontage road improvements to encourage additional investments into the corridor. Currently, it said there are several sections that could be developed for commercial, industrial or residential use.

