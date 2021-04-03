KCAIC to host art business workshop for military families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KCAIC will host an art business workshop just for active service members, veteran and their families.

The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission of the Department of Commerce says it will host a webinar for Kansans in the military community that want to enter or strengthen a career in the arts.

According to the KCAIC, the What Works Workshop is a free webinar for Kansas veterans, active service members and family or caregivers that want to hear about the shared behaviors of successful artist entrepreneurs. It said the webinar will happen on Monday, April 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The KCAIC said the online workshop will feature discussions on the following:

Communications and strategic networking

Goal setting and planning

Portfolio careers and multiple income streams

Professional practices

According to the KCAIC, the last 30-minutes of the workshop will be dedicated to Q&A and sharing resources and opportunities just for military service members, veterans and their families.

“We have an incredibly strong military and veteran community in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “These individuals and their families have lived experiences that provide valuable perspective to create art that connects us and enriches our lives. What Works catalyzes opportunities for career development and professional enrichment beyond the military. I encourage any military-affiliated person considering a career in the arts to register and learn how to live and prosper as an artist in Kansas.”

The KCAIC said the workshop is an introduction to Artist INC, a series of art programs meant to build business skills for artists. It said the sessions are specifically for Kansas military and veterans. It said Artist INC also has planned a second workshop for artists of all disciplines to address the business of art. It said it is recommended that those interested register for Artist INC Express before the workshop.

“What Works provides an opportunity for our military community to see what it takes to succeed in the arts,” Peter Jasso, KCAIC Director, said. “Artists with military backgrounds have historically gone on to create incredible works for all to enjoy, and we want to tap into the creative and artistic potential of this amazing group. If you’re interested in the arts, please join us.”

To register for the workshop, click HERE.

