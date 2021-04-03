Kansas outperforms March tax revenue estimates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas outperformed the estimate for March tax revenues.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas outperformed the March estimate by $52.3 million, with $590.1 million received in total tax collections. She said that is $66.7 million more than March of 2020.

“While this revenue growth is encouraging, we must continue practicing fiscal responsibility – particularly as we’re getting a clearer picture of how federal and state tax legislation could impact the state’s ending balance,” Governor Kelly said. “We cannot risk passing any tax bill that would put Kansas back into a self-inflicted budget crisis, and jeopardize our COVID-19 recovery efforts.”

According to Gov. Kelly, with the late start of tax season and refunds going out in March, individual income tax collections were lower than the estimate by $4.8 million, with $255.2 million collected. She said corporate income tax collections were $25.3 million, beating the estimate by $5.3 million

Gov. Kelly said consumer spending has not slowed as both retail sales tax and compensating use tax collections were over the estimate. She said retail sales tax collections were up $19.2 million for the month, with $194.2 million collected. She said compensating use sales tax was $2.6 million over the estimate with a total of $42.6 million collected.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group will meet later in April to reassess future estimates and consider the impact of COVID-19 related federal legislation on revenue numbers.

To see the revenue numbers, click HERE.

