Governor’s adviser shares lessons learned, what’s next in COVID vaccine rollout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor’s top adviser on COVID-19 response planning feels the state’s vaccination efforts are going well.

However, with CDC data Friday ranking Kansas 44th for percent of vaccine doses distributed that are actually administered, Dr. Marci Nielsen, PhD explained in an interview with Eye on Northeast Kansas that some of the perceived lag may be happening as counties tailor vaccine delivery to their needs.

Nielsen said data reporting continues to be an issue the state is addressing, but they also see a lag when counties hold vaccine several days after delivery in order to hold larger, mass vaccination events. In addition, she said Sedgwick Co. had issues filling all appointments for its supply before the state moved to Phase 5, opening eligibility to all people over age 16.

“I think the lessons that we’ve learned is that every community is quite different and so not having a one size fits all is an important thing to remember,” Nielsen said. “People need convenience, they want convenience, and they also need to trust the person who is vaccinating them.”

Nielsen also addressed issues surrounding vaccine hesitancy, and the possibility of a “vaccine passport” to prove vaccination status. Watch the video for those responses in our full interview from Eye on Northeast Kansas.

