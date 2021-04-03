Advertisement

Gov. Kelly extends pandemic-related healthcare provision

(Kansas Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill to extend certain pandemic-related provisions for healthcare.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has signed a bill to make sure Kansas can maintain pandemic-related provisions to increase residents’ access to health care throughout the state.

According to Gov. Kelly, Senate Bill 283 extends the following measures until March 31, 2022:

  • The expanded use of telemedicine,
  • The authority of the Board of Healing Arts to grant certain temporary emergency licenses,
  • And the suspension of certain requirements related to medical care facilities and immunity from civil liability for certain health care providers and certain persons conducting businesses in Kansas for COVID-19 claims.

“The effects of the pandemic are far-reaching and long-lasting, and continued support for Kansans is paramount,” Governor Kelly said. “This bill extends critical provisions that have expanded access to health care for a year – provisions that are still necessary to protect Kansans’ safety, keep our businesses open, and keep our kids in school.”

To view the bill, click HERE.

