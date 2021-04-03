Gov. Kelly extends pandemic-related healthcare provision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill to extend certain pandemic-related provisions for healthcare.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has signed a bill to make sure Kansas can maintain pandemic-related provisions to increase residents’ access to health care throughout the state.

According to Gov. Kelly, Senate Bill 283 extends the following measures until March 31, 2022:

The expanded use of telemedicine,

The authority of the Board of Healing Arts to grant certain temporary emergency licenses,

And the suspension of certain requirements related to medical care facilities and immunity from civil liability for certain health care providers and certain persons conducting businesses in Kansas for COVID-19 claims.

“The effects of the pandemic are far-reaching and long-lasting, and continued support for Kansans is paramount,” Governor Kelly said. “This bill extends critical provisions that have expanded access to health care for a year – provisions that are still necessary to protect Kansans’ safety, keep our businesses open, and keep our kids in school.”

To view the bill, click HERE.

