Former Wildcat DaJuan Gordon transfers to Mizzou

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State guard DaJuan Gordon will transfer to the University of Missouri.

Gordon posted to Twitter announcing he will join the Tigers men’s basketball program.

The sophomore guard announced in March that he would leave the program.

DaJuan Gordon played in 57 games with 33 starts in his two years at K-State, averaging 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game. This past season, he started 22 of 25 games, averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28.5 minutes of action.

IMA GIVE IT ALL GOT💛 pic.twitter.com/Lu1illI79l — DaJuan Gordon (@Thatboyquaye) April 3, 2021

