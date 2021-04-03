Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of attack on U.S. Capitol

(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden has ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on Friday.

President Joe Biden says as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on Friday, he has ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff.

President Biden said flags will be flown half-staff until sunset on April 6.

