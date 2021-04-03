Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden has ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on Friday.

President Biden said flags will be flown half-staff until sunset on April 6.

