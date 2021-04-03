Easter Sunday Forecast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today we will quickly climb out of the 40′s into the upper 70′s and some 80′s across northeast Kansas. The dry air is still in place and winds will be breezy from the south at times but far from yesterday’s wind gusts of 40mph. The lighter winds will also lower the fire threat for today, but fires will still be something to watch with most ground cover still being dormant and with the air conditions also remaining dry.

We are on track to see perfect weather conditions this Easter Sunday. Highs will be a bit warm with highs climbing into the 80′s across our western counties and highs right near 80 degrees farther to the east. Skies will remain clear and we should get some moisture to track from the gulf to northeast Kansas that will increase our dewpoints into the 50′s which won’t dry your skin out so fast. Looks like a great day to be outdoors if you can be!

Easter (WIBW)

The warming trend continues to start next week with highs staying near 80 degrees. Winds will consistently be between 10-20 mph from the south. Mid week, there is a chance for rain and maybe some thunderstorms. The data has not been consistent the last few days about the timing and intensity of Wednesday’s system so the confidence in how widespread the event will be is low at this time.

For now though, get out and enjoy the weather this holiday weekend. Some clouds move in on Sunday night and we become mostly cloudy for Tuesday before we possibly see some rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Not a freeze in view for this 8-day forecast!

8-Day (WIBW)

