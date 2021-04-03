Advertisement

Community members hold vigil for infant who died in Tuesday night car wreck

By Danielle Martin
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members in Topeka gathered Friday night to remember the infant who died in a two-car wreck Tuesday night.

Community members came together to hold a memorial for seven-month-old, Braxton Lee Ryder Morgan, he died Tuesday when a wrong-way driver crashed into his family’s car.

“I was too scared because I didn’t want to believe that it happened and that I could have been able to see my nephew the day before it happened. That I could have been able to see my nephew the day before it happened,” the Aunt of the victim’s family, Erica Kozero said.

Braxton died Tuesday night. Authorities say a person speeding in the wrong direction collided with the vehicle Braxton was in at SW 5th and Polk.

“Any loss of life is tragic but when you’re talking about our most vulnerable, our children, it kind of touches a different cord,” Sgt. Mike Burns with the Topeka Police Department emphasized.

“That’s what you’re seeing here in Topeka, our capital city. you saw the fire chief, you see the police department, we’re still members of the community. We grieve with the family members and we wanna be able to help in any way we can,” Sgt. Burns added.

The family says the community’s support is helping them through this tough time.

“Just seeing the amount of support that the community, as well as they, have been donating,” Kozero explained.

“It is much appreciated. There’s a lot to take care of in a short amount of time to get everything done. It is just amazing, that someone actually took the effort to make something out of such a tragedy,” she added.

Three other people in the car that was hit remain in the hospital, recovering, including Braxton’s mom.

“My sister is good, I heard that she had surgery on her thumb today. My mom moved from critical care back upstairs where my sister is at. My brother had his surgery last night and I heard from other family members that he is doing good,” Kozero said.

Kozero says there’s a lesson in this tragedy, “if you’re going to take the one way wrong don’t be going 90 mph,” she emphasized. “It can take one more than one person, it could’ve taken everybody.”

“It hurts and it’s not going to bring him back no matter if we remind the situation. It’s not going to bring him back, just be smart, your actions do affect others, and learn from it,” she said.

Topeka police arrested the wrong-way driver on charges including involuntary manslaughter.

There is a go-fund-me page to help the family.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large grass fire burned almost 800 acres near Willard.
Residents allowed home after wildfire burns at least 2200 acres in Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co.
Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Kansas lawmakers revoke Governor’s new mask order
Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
A Nemaha Co. wind turbine was shot, causing $780,000 in damage.
Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about shot wind turbine causing $780,000 in damage
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
KU signs Self to lifetime contract

Latest News

Topeka High's NiJa Canady has turned into a star both in basketball and softball.
NiJa Canady shines on the court and on the diamond
Topeka High's NiJa Canady has turned into a star both in basketball and softball.
NiJa Canady shines on the court and on the diamond
Community members hold vigil for infant who died in Tuesday night car wreck
Community members hold vigil for infant who died in car wreck
Lynk is looking a fur-ever home, and is currently staying at Helping Hands Humane Society
April blossoms with support for Helping Hands Humane Society