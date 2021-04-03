Advertisement

April blossoms with support for Helping Hands Humane Society

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 2, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - April brings several events sprouting up to support Helping Hands Humane Society.

Five local food vendors decided to hold a pop-up mini food truck festival as a benefit. It’s from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 3 in the shelter’s parking lot at SW 21st and Belle.

Later in the month, Helping Hands plans a hybrid Paws in the Park, with activities taking place over three days.

Plus, Envista Credit Union chose Helping Hands as its April EnvistaCares Challenge charity partner. Envista will match up to $2500 in donations this month, plus promote the shelter through a multi-media package.

Emi Griess was joined by Lynk the cat on Eye on Northeast Kansas to talk about all the great fun in store!

