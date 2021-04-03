April 3rd was opening day for the Topeka Farmer’s Market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fresh lemonade, vegetables, and homemade jewelry are all things you can purchase at Topeka’s Farmer”s Market, as they set up their tents.

“We are so excited we couldn’t have asked for a better day the weather is perfect and warm and the crowds are great, we are just so happy,” said Kimber Wright.

Last year the market was cut short because of Covid-19 and most vendors chose not to participate at all.

“It was so difficult--last year was so uncertain which is a word we kept hearing because at first, we could only come in may because we weren’t essential--jewelry isn’t essential so we hurt quite a bit and we didn’t make sales much,” Wright said.

Most of the products at the market are handmade or freshly grown--which is why vendors think shopping locally is the way to go.

“These are homemade and you know the people that you are supporting and quality for me is I get the top quality that I can afford and resell it for a price you can afford,” she said.

Starting a business isn’t always easy, but the support from other locals makes it all worth it.

“It’s been amazing to see all the support on Facebook and maybe if people can’t come they are sharing it and they are talking about it and coming out and trying it and it’s been awesome we definitely feel the love from the community and that’s been awesome,” said vendor, Ashley Watson.

The Topeka Farmer’s Market will run from April 3rd f to November 6th, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

