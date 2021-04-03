Advertisement

April 3rd was opening day for the Topeka Farmer’s Market

Topeka's Farmer's Market
Topeka's Farmer's Market(WIBW)
By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fresh lemonade, vegetables, and homemade jewelry are all things you can purchase at Topeka’s Farmer”s Market, as they set up their tents.

“We are so excited we couldn’t have asked for a better day the weather is perfect and warm and the crowds are great, we are just so happy,” said Kimber Wright.

Last year the market was cut short because of Covid-19 and most vendors chose not to participate at all.

“It was so difficult--last year was so uncertain which is a word we kept hearing because at first, we could only come in may because we weren’t essential--jewelry isn’t essential so we hurt quite a bit and we didn’t make sales much,” Wright said.

Most of the products at the market are handmade or freshly grown--which is why vendors think shopping locally is the way to go.

“These are homemade and you know the people that you are supporting and quality for me is I get the top quality that I can afford and resell it for a price you can afford,” she said.

Starting a business isn’t always easy, but the support from other locals makes it all worth it.

“It’s been amazing to see all the support on Facebook and maybe if people can’t come they are sharing it and they are talking about it and coming out and trying it and it’s been awesome we definitely feel the love from the community and that’s been awesome,” said vendor, Ashley Watson.

The Topeka Farmer’s Market will run from April 3rd f to November 6th, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large grass fire burned almost 800 acres near Willard.
Residents allowed home after wildfire burns at least 2200 acres in Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co.
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
KU signs Self to lifetime contract
A man who had been attacked was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local...
Man taken to hospital after Friday morning attack in west Topeka
A Topeka man is in custody on several drug charges after being found asleep in a running car in...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after being found asleep in running car
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Texas man sentenced to 3 years in fatal Kansas crash
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas
University of Kansas Jayhawks
KU graduate programs ranked among top 50
Washburn Tech welcomes new associate dean of technical instruction