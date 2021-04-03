Applications open for victims of crime grant opportunities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grant opportunities are open for six grant programs to help victims of crime.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says six grant programs that serve victims of crime throughout the state are open for application.

According to Schmidt, over $2.5 million in grant funds were awarded to six different state programs through his office. He said the funds are meant to help local and state crime victim assistance organizations across the state provide direct services to victims of crime, as well as develop prevention programs to address violence.

Schmidt said opportunities are open to the following programs:

Child Exchange and Visitation Center Program (CEVC) – This fund seeks to provide supervised child exchange and visitation to children and families at risk due to circumstances relating to domestic or family violence.

Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund (HTVAF) – This fund was established by the Legislature in 2013 (K.S.A. 75-758) to provide training regarding human trafficking for law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas, and to support the care, treatment and other services for victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child.

Child Abuse and Neglect (CVAF-CA) – This fund seeks to provide for ongoing operating expenses of programs assisting child victims.

Crime Victims Assistance Fund (CVAF) – This fund seeks to provide for ongoing operating expenses of programs assisting crime victims, and establishing and maintaining new programs providing services to the victims of crimes.

State Protection from Abuse Fund (PFA) – This fund seeks to provide temporary emergency shelter for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault and their dependent children, counseling and assistance to those victims and their children, or educational services directed at reducing the incidence of domestic violence or sexual assault and diminishing its impact on victims.

Child Advocacy Center Fund (CAC): This fund seeks to provide for ongoing operating expenses of Child Advocacy Centers.

Schmidt said awards will be made over the summer. He said the grant programs are administered by his Victim Services Division. He said applications are due May 3.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.