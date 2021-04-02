Advertisement

Windy Conditions for Today

Dry Air and Warm Temperatures Persist
A rare Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Stateline Monday.
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A chilly start to this morning with wind chill values near freezing. We will warm things up quickly though reaching highs near 70 later this afternoon. Gusty winds between 30-40 miles per hour mixed with the extremely dry air with dewpoint values staying in the twenties raises concern today for fires this afternoon. There is another Red Flag Warning in place from noon to 8pm today.

We will start to get some higher moisture values to move into northeast Kansas by the weekend though with dewpoint values expected to be between 40-50 degrees. This means you can finally put down the hand lotion! Skies will remain sunny through the weekend and highs will start to approach 80 degrees.

Easter Sunday is looking great with highs in the upper 70′s and light winds form the south at about 5-10 miles per hour. The air will also have some moisture in it by that time as well. Overall, a good day for an outdoor Easter Egg hunt!

The clouds begin to build back in slightly for your Monday with highs still right around 80 degrees and winds picking up a bit from the south between 15-20 miles per hour. Tuesday will also be breezy with highs in the upper 70′s and some cloud cover in the area.

Our weather pattern changes by mid-week next week starting with Wednesday. Highs will still be in the lower 70′s with some cloud cover, but the latest data is suggesting that there could be some scattered rain showers in the area Wednesday morning and on Thursday as well. Right now there is not high confidence in how widespread this system will be and it is looking like it will be a very scattered event at this time. On Wednesday afternoon/evening, a cold front will pass through northeast Kansas and will lower our temperatures into the mid 60′s by the end of next week with winds now being from the North between 10-20 mile per hour.

8-Day
8-Day(WIBW)

