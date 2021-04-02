Trial date set in the case of a murdered 4-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date is set for a man accused in the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter.

Timothy Funk Sr. will appear before a jury November 29th on charges of felony murder and aggravated child endangerment. His granddaughter, Brandy, was found unresponsive July 23rd, 2019, in a home in Silver Lake. An 8-year-old child survived.

An investigation found Timothy Funk had been running a gas-powered generator in an attached garage. Court records show prosecutors agreed in a hearing yesterday to show no photos of Brandy when she was alive, not bring up Funk smoking in the home or any prior bad acts, and to elicit no testimony using the term ‘sexual assault kit.’

Shawnee Co. is set to resume jury trials next week, after more than a year of putting them on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

