Topeka’s Fiesta Mexicana scaled back for second straight year over COVID concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second year in a row, one of Topeka’s biggest summertime celebrations is scaling back due to COVID-19.

The committee behind Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish’s Fiesta Mexicana announced Firday morning that their annual fundraiser will go virtual for live music events and the auction.

Food sales will also be more spread out from pre-pandemic years, taking place once a month through September.

Favorites like tamales, burritos, tacos, and taco salads will be available April 23-24, May 21-22, June 25-26, August 27-28, and September 24-25.

All items will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and pickup will be at the windows at the Marlo Cuevas-Balandran Activity Center.

Plus, Fiesta officials say they will offer monthly specials. Enchiladas in April and August, tostadas in May and September, and pork street tacos in June.

Publicity chair Courtney Garcia said they expect to release dates for the live music and auction in the coming weeks.

The annual event is a fundraiser for Holy Family Catholic School.

