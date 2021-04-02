Topeka school shows ‘domino effect’ of giving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic School in Topeka celebrated the “domino effect” of giving!

The students collected boxes of cereal for their Lenten service project. Before they loaded them up in boxes to give to people in need, they set them up around the school for a unique demonstration of their success.

The eighth grade class took charge of lining up the 770 boxes from the gym, along the halls, up the elevator to the second floor, back down the stairs, and ending by pouring a bowl for Father Nathan to enjoy.

Students also threw in some canned good items for an estimated donation of $2400 worth of food for Catholic Charities - and a fun way to celebrate the spirit of giving!

