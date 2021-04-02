Topeka man arrested on drug charges after being found asleep in running car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody on several drug charges after being found asleep in a running car in Brown County.

Around 2:20 Thursday morning, a Brown County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Morrill on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy located the vehicle stopped at an intersection. The car was still running, but the driver, Andrew Tryon of Topeka, appeared to be asleep.

Upon further investigation, Tryon was arrested and charged with Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.

