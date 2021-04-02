Advertisement

The Topeka Zoo will be launching its spring event “Awaken The Senses” for April and May

Topeka Zoo holds Japanese-inspired ribbon cutting ceremony of Kay’s Garden
Topeka Zoo holds Japanese-inspired ribbon cutting ceremony of Kay’s Garden
By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo will host “Awaken The Senses”, a variety of activities and events will take place in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden just in time for spring.

The zoo had plans last year to launch something special when their Kay McFarland Japanese Garden opened--but the pandemic interrupted those plans.

Now, they are re-hatching their plan this year.

”We want to take some time this spring to relaunch and reacquaint people with this asset that is right here in this community,” said Brendan Wylie.

Part of what makes the garden so special is its history---and the zoo came up with a way people can access that story at their fingertips.

”Every place in the garden has a story and another thing that that means is there is no signage in this garden to detract from the national landscape-but because we want people to know those stories our team has developed a phone app,” Wylie said.

The app took three months to create--which is perfect timing for its April debut.

”So starting April 10th you will be able to buy this app from your Google or Apple store and download the Topeka Zoo Kay’s Garden tour and it has been absolutely thrilling to work on,” said Jared Bednar, Director of Administration.

You can participate in the fun with events including performances by Kansas ballet as well as yoga in the garden.

”All you need to do to be able to participate is to have an interest in enjoying the beauty, allowing the late justice of McFarland to be realized--letting this be a place where you can be inspired,” said Instructor, Kathy Damron.

Starting April 5th, the Topeka Zoo will begin opening its gates earlier.

The zoo will open at 7-30 a.m. every Monday during the months of April and May.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large grass fire burned almost 800 acres near Willard.
Residents allowed home after wildfire burns at least 2200 acres in Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co.
Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Kansas lawmakers revoke Governor’s new mask order
Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
A Nemaha Co. wind turbine was shot, causing $780,000 in damage.
Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about shot wind turbine causing $780,000 in damage
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
KU signs Self to lifetime contract

Latest News

Kansas State's DaJuan Gordon celebrates after a teammate's basket during the first half of an...
Former Wildcat DaJuan Gordon transfers to Mizzou
TFFJC to host meet and greet with social justice activist
Rossville Evacuation Site for Willard Fire in Kansas.
Rossville Evacuation Site for Willard Fire in Kansas.
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
KU’s Garrett named Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American