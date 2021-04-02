The Topeka Zoo will be launching its spring event “Awaken The Senses” for April and May

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo will host “Awaken The Senses”, a variety of activities and events will take place in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden just in time for spring.

The zoo had plans last year to launch something special when their Kay McFarland Japanese Garden opened--but the pandemic interrupted those plans.

Now, they are re-hatching their plan this year.

”We want to take some time this spring to relaunch and reacquaint people with this asset that is right here in this community,” said Brendan Wylie.

Part of what makes the garden so special is its history---and the zoo came up with a way people can access that story at their fingertips.

”Every place in the garden has a story and another thing that that means is there is no signage in this garden to detract from the national landscape-but because we want people to know those stories our team has developed a phone app,” Wylie said.

The app took three months to create--which is perfect timing for its April debut.

”So starting April 10th you will be able to buy this app from your Google or Apple store and download the Topeka Zoo Kay’s Garden tour and it has been absolutely thrilling to work on,” said Jared Bednar, Director of Administration.

You can participate in the fun with events including performances by Kansas ballet as well as yoga in the garden.

”All you need to do to be able to participate is to have an interest in enjoying the beauty, allowing the late justice of McFarland to be realized--letting this be a place where you can be inspired,” said Instructor, Kathy Damron.

Starting April 5th, the Topeka Zoo will begin opening its gates earlier.

The zoo will open at 7-30 a.m. every Monday during the months of April and May.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.