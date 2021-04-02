TFD assists with controlled burn on Burnett’s Mound

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you saw smoke on the Topeka skyline Thursday evening, don’t worry. It was under the watchful eye of Topeka firefighters.

Firefighters assisted Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation with their annual controlled burn on Burnett’s Mound. The goal is to get rid of woody undergrowth in order to preserve the prairie areas of the 106-acre Skyline Park.

Many people around the area took advantage of Thursday’s conditions for controlled burns. KDHE issued an air quality health advisory Thursday due to the increased smoke in the flint hills and Central Kansas.

