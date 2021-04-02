Advertisement

TFD assists with controlled burn on Burnett’s Mound

Skyline Park Controlled Burn
Skyline Park Controlled Burn(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you saw smoke on the Topeka skyline Thursday evening, don’t worry. It was under the watchful eye of Topeka firefighters.

Firefighters assisted Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation with their annual controlled burn on Burnett’s Mound. The goal is to get rid of woody undergrowth in order to preserve the prairie areas of the 106-acre Skyline Park.

Many people around the area took advantage of Thursday’s conditions for controlled burns. KDHE issued an air quality health advisory Thursday due to the increased smoke in the flint hills and Central Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
House fire in Northwest Topeka
Passerby saves resident from fire at home in Northwest Topeka
Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Driver of wreck that killed 7-month-old baby charged with involuntary manslaughter
Two vehicle crash at SW 5th St. and SW Polk St. in Topeka. (March 30, 2021)
Witness speaks about crash that killed a seven-month-old child

Latest News

Bird Scooters in Topeka -- 10 pm
Bird Scooters in Topeka -- 10 pm
13 News at 10pm
Aggieville parking garage underground supports nearing completion.
City of MHK construction projects continue in Aggieville
Royals fans welcomed back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day
Royals fans welcomed back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day