Silver Lake High School says the USD 372 board will hold a special board meeting on Monday, April 5, at 6 p.m. via Zoom to discuss the approval of a new superintendent.

According to the school, the board will only discuss the approval of a superintendent and the candidate will be approved and a contract issued. It said no item will be added.

