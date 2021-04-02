Advertisement

Silver Lake High School

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2021
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake School District will hold a special board meeting on Monday to discuss the approval of a new superintendent.

Silver Lake High School says the USD 372 board will hold a special board meeting on Monday, April 5, at 6 p.m. via Zoom to discuss the approval of a new superintendent.

According to the school, the board will only discuss the approval of a superintendent and the candidate will be approved and a contract issued. It said no item will be added.

To join the Zoom meeting, click HERE.

