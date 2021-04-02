Shawnee Co. services to celebrate Great American Cleanup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services in Shawnee Co. will offer free cleanup in honor of the Great American Cleanup.

Keep America Beautiful of Topeka and Shawnee County ays to recognize the Great American Cleanup and Earth Day, Shawnee Co. will offer the following service for free.

Saturday, April 17 - Free Yard Waste Disposal

KAB said the Garick Yard Materials Recycling Facility will offer free disposal of yard waste for all residents from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at I-70 and MacVicar. It said Garick will accept trees, limbs, leaves and grass and all load should be covered or secured. It said the service is available only to residents and no businesses. For more information, call 785-368-3762.

Saturday, June 12 - Free confidential paper shred

According to KAB, Capitol Federal will sponsor free shredding at Crestview Park Shelter at 4901 SW Shunga from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 - Free landfill day

KAB says Rolling Meadows Recycling and Disposal Facility will offer a free landfill day, sponsored by Waste Management of Kansas, Inc. It said the landfill is at 7351 NW Highway 75 and will be open from 7 a.m. to noon. It said disposal load must be covered, contain no tires, hazardous waste items or appliances that contain Freon, no E-waste or PCB containing items. It said one load per customer is allowed and is only for residents, no businesses. For more information call 785-246-0305. In the event of inclement weather, it said the rain date for the Free Landfill day will be moved to June 27. It said residents should call to verify.

Saturday, July 17—Free Yard Waste Disposal

According to KAB, Forestry Products Recycling will offer free disposal of yard waste for residents. It said they will accept trees, limbs, leaves and grass from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3431 SE 21st St. It said all load must be covered or secured and the event is only open to residents, no businesses. For more information, call 785-478-9805.

KAB said other Great American Cleanup services include:

According to KAB, Advantage Metals and Scrap Management will continue their partnership with KAB to collect aluminum and recycling until May 31. It said to tell them you are with Keep America Beautiful to get a five-cent bonus on over market price on each pound of cans recycled. It said Advantage Metals is located at 1628 NW Gordon and will be open Monday - Friday from 8 am. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. It said Scrap Management is located at 503 SE Branner and will be open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

KAB said the Shawnee County Household Hazardous Waste will hold a collection event sponsored by Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Dept It said it will collect waste like household cleaners, pesticide, paint, batterie, outdated medicine, harps and similar products. It said the event will happen on April 3, May 1 and June 5 from 9 a.m to noon. It said there will be a fee for some televisions and computer monitors and the event is open to only residents, no businesses. The facility is located just east of Topeka Blvd. and N 46th St. For questions, call 785-286-4381.

