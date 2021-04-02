Advertisement

Shawnee Co. District Attorney files charges in sexual assault case

Leonel Alvarado, Jr.
Leonel Alvarado, Jr.(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday he has filed charges against Leonel Alvarado Jr. in relation to an alleged sexual assault.

In June of 2020, law enforcement opened an investigation into allegations that Alvarado sexually assaulted his wife in August of 2019. The investigation continued into March of 2021, when officials found videos of the incident in question. Alvarado was taken into custody on March 29, 2021.

Kagay has filed two criminal charges against Alvarado: Rape and Sexual Intercourse with an Unconscious Victim, and Aggravated Criminal Sodomy. Alvarado remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

