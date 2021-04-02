Shawnee Co. Commissioners update Health Order for county-owned property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County will require masks in some county buildings but not others.

Commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to require masks in the county Health Department and Corrections Department facilities.

Masks and other precautions like gathering sizes will be recommendations for all other county facilities.

Following rules set by the Kansas Supreme Court, the county courthouse will require masks in court-related services and courtrooms but not in common spaces like hallways.

“I do want to advocate for the staff but also for the volunteers. we are dependent on volunteers to staff these clinics and I want to make sure that our work environment is one where we can provide for them to feel safe in that environment and I feel that masks, keeping the mask mandate will help fulfill that,” said Teresa Fisher, the Interim Director of the Health Department.

“I truly believe and support that masks have helped us at the jail we’ve been down at the lows seven or eight percent [positivity rate] and I believe it is part of the masks,” added Department of Corrections Director Brian Cole.

