Royals win season opener

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer throws during the second inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals won their season opener 14-10 against the Texas Rangers Thursday.

A strong first inning by both teams saw each score 5 runs, followed by a close game through six innings with the Royals sitting up 10-9. The Royals finished out with a strong seventh inning to go up 13-9, before finishing on top 14-10.

They play the Rangers again this Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

