Royals win season opener
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals won their season opener 14-10 against the Texas Rangers Thursday.
A strong first inning by both teams saw each score 5 runs, followed by a close game through six innings with the Royals sitting up 10-9. The Royals finished out with a strong seventh inning to go up 13-9, before finishing on top 14-10.
They play the Rangers again this Saturday at 1:10 p.m.
