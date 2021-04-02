Advertisement

Regal Theaters to reopen in May in Topeka

Regal Theaters will be reopening both of its Topeka locations in May, according to the...
Regal Theaters will be reopening both of its Topeka locations in May, according to the company's website. The Hollywood Stadium 14 Theater at 6200 S.W. 6th Ave. will reopen on May 7.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than a year of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Regal Theaters has announced it will be reopening its two Topeka locations in May.

According to the company’s website, the Hollywood Stadium 14 will reopen on Friday, May 7. The theater is located at 6200 S.W. 6th Avenue.

Then, on May 21, the West Ridge 8 will open again. The theater is located outside the West Ridge Mall at 1727 S.W. Wanamaker.

The theaters were part of a nationwide closing of Regal Theaters that took effect March 17, 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak was classified as a pandemic.

Regal Cinemas is the second-largest movie chain in the United States, ranking only behind AMC.

