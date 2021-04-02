Regal Theaters to reopen in May in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than a year of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Regal Theaters has announced it will be reopening its two Topeka locations in May.

According to the company’s website, the Hollywood Stadium 14 will reopen on Friday, May 7. The theater is located at 6200 S.W. 6th Avenue.

Then, on May 21, the West Ridge 8 will open again. The theater is located outside the West Ridge Mall at 1727 S.W. Wanamaker.

The theaters were part of a nationwide closing of Regal Theaters that took effect March 17, 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak was classified as a pandemic.

Regal Cinemas is the second-largest movie chain in the United States, ranking only behind AMC.

