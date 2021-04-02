Advertisement

Morrill woman facing robbery charges in Nemaha County

Heidi Jones, 41, of Morrill, was being held on $50,000 bond in the Nemaha County Jail after her...
Heidi Jones, 41, of Morrill, was being held on $50,000 bond in the Nemaha County Jail after her arrest in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated battery in September 2020, according to KMZA Radio.(KMZA Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morrill woman was in the Nemaha County Jail after her arrest in connection with a pair of robberies this past September, according to KMZA Radio.

The woman, 41-year-old Heidi Jones, is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated battery in the case, according to Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert.

According to KMZA, both of the crimes were alleged to have occurred on Sept. 4, 2020.

KMZA said Lippert was arrested on a warrant March 24, following an investigation by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is set for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. She was being held on a $50,000 bond in the Nemaha County Jail.

