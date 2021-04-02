Missouri woman hospitalized after crash on Oakland Expressway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman who suffered a medical emergency was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Oakland Expressway in northeast Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:31 a.m. Thursday just north of N.E. Seward Avenue on K-4 highway, which also is known as the Oakland Expressway at that location.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford Fusion was southbound on K-4 highway when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The car then left the roadway to the right, went down an embankment and struck a tree. The car then came to rest against a tree and fence.

The driver, Jessica Sinclair Belcher, 25, of Moscow Mills, Mo., was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The patrol said Belcher had no apparent injuries but was taken to the hospital because of her medical emergency.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

