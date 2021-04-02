Advertisement

Missouri woman hospitalized after crash on Oakland Expressway

A 25-year-old Missouri woman was taken to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash...
A 25-year-old Missouri woman was taken to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Oakland Expressway in northeast Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman who suffered a medical emergency was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Oakland Expressway in northeast Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:31 a.m. Thursday just north of N.E. Seward Avenue on K-4 highway, which also is known as the Oakland Expressway at that location.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford Fusion was southbound on K-4 highway when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The car then left the roadway to the right, went down an embankment and struck a tree. The car then came to rest against a tree and fence.

The driver, Jessica Sinclair Belcher, 25, of Moscow Mills, Mo., was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The patrol said Belcher had no apparent injuries but was taken to the hospital because of her medical emergency.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Kansas lawmakers revoke Governor’s new mask order
A Nemaha Co. wind turbine was shot, causing $780,000 in damage.
Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about shot wind turbine causing $780,000 in damage
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Former KU BB Head Coach Roy Williams will retire
Gov. Kelly signs 13 executive orders to maintain COVID-19 response

Latest News

Emergency crews were responding to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Jefferson County.
Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in Jefferson County
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Dustin Lutterman, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Friday after...
Man jailed early Friday in connection with heroin possession
A rare Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Stateline Monday.
Windy Conditions for Today