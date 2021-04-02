Advertisement

Man jailed early Friday in connection with heroin possession

Dustin Lutterman, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Friday after...
Dustin Lutterman, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Friday after officers conducted a narcotics search warrant in central Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 36-year-old man was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Friday after officers conducted a narcotics search warrant in central Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Dustin Lutterman, of Topeka.

According to Topeka police Lt. Jerry Monasmith, officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of S.W. Tyler as part of an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers found heroin and drug paraphernalia at that location.

As a result, Lutterman taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 2:50 a.m. Friday.

According to Monasmith, Lutterman was booked in connection with possession of heroin with intent of distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia; and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility.

The location where the drug arrest took place was a block east of Topeka High School.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

