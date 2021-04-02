Man jailed early Friday in connection with heroin possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 36-year-old man was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Friday after officers conducted a narcotics search warrant in central Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Dustin Lutterman, of Topeka.

According to Topeka police Lt. Jerry Monasmith, officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of S.W. Tyler as part of an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers found heroin and drug paraphernalia at that location.

As a result, Lutterman taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 2:50 a.m. Friday.

According to Monasmith, Lutterman was booked in connection with possession of heroin with intent of distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of drug paraphernalia; and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility.

The location where the drug arrest took place was a block east of Topeka High School.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

