KU’s Garrett named Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU guard Marcus Garrett has been named to the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award® All-American First Team.

The award, an acronym for “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School” recognizes NCAA seniors exemplifying excellence in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

Garrett earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors this year and is a three-time member of the Athletic Director’s and Big 12 honor rolls. He recorded a 3.74 GPA last semester.

On the court, he was recently named to the 2020-21 All-Big 12 Second Team for the second-straight year, and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the third-straight season. Last year, he was the 2020 Naismith, ESPN and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Garrett on the first team are Manny Camper (Siena), Ross Cummings (Mercer) and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga).

