KU signs Self to Lifetime Contract

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas announced that men’s basketball head coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract with the Jayhawks.

Self’s current contract, which was set to expire in 2022, is being replaced with a new five-year rolling agreement that automatically adds one year at the conclusion of each season for the remainder of his career.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Chancellor Girod, Kurt Watson, and the rest of the leadership at KU for their belief and faith in me to provide this lifetime contract,” Self said. “Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be. As we continue to work through the challenges facing our program, we look forward to moving ahead and focusing on our bright future. I would also like to express my gratitude to our alumni and donors, as well as the best fans and students in the nation, that have supported my family and me for the past 18 seasons. I’m excited to remain your basketball coach and compete for many championships in the future.”

Self came to KU in 2003 and has led the Jayhawks to 15 Big 12 Championships three NCAA Final Four appearances.

