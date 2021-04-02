Advertisement

KU signs Self to Lifetime Contract

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas announced that men’s basketball head coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract with the Jayhawks.

Self’s current contract, which was set to expire in 2022, is being replaced with a new five-year rolling agreement that automatically adds one year at the conclusion of each season for the remainder of his career.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Chancellor Girod, Kurt Watson, and the rest of the leadership at KU for their belief and faith in me to provide this lifetime contract,” Self said. “Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be. As we continue to work through the challenges facing our program, we look forward to moving ahead and focusing on our bright future. I would also like to express my gratitude to our alumni and donors, as well as the best fans and students in the nation, that have supported my family and me for the past 18 seasons. I’m excited to remain your basketball coach and compete for many championships in the future.”

Self came to KU in 2003 and has led the Jayhawks to 15 Big 12 Championships three NCAA Final Four appearances.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Kansas lawmakers revoke Governor’s new mask order
Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
A Nemaha Co. wind turbine was shot, causing $780,000 in damage.
Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about shot wind turbine causing $780,000 in damage
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Former KU BB Head Coach Roy Williams will retire
Gov. Kelly signs 13 executive orders to maintain COVID-19 response

Latest News

Royals fans welcomed back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day
Royals fans welcomed back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day
Royals fans welcomed back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day
Royals fans welcomed back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer throws during the second inning of a baseball...
Royals win season opener
Glenn O'Neil was the head football coach at Seaman High School from 2016-2020. He was twice...
Seaman’s Glenn O’Neil named new football coach at Dodge City