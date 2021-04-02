Advertisement

Kansas City man sentenced for distribution of heroin

(KWCH 12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to prison for the distribution of heroin.

Acting US Attorney Duston Slinkard says a Kansas City man has been sentenced on federal charges for the distribution of heroin. He said Titus Sanders, 24, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 144 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to Slinkard, Sanders pleaded guilty on October 19, 2020. He said the investigation began when Westwood police responded to a Walmart and found a man suffering from a drug overdose. He said the victim died as a result of the overdose and information from the victim’s cell phone led police to Sanders as the source of the victim’s purchase of heroin.

Slinkard said the case was investigated by the DEA, Westood Police, Fairway Police, Kansas City Police, Overland Park Police, Lee’s Summit Police and the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office. He said Assistant U.S. Attorneys Trent Krug and Kim Flannigan prosecuted the case.

