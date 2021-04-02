Advertisement

K-State virtual town hall meeting provides updates

KSU Virtual Town Hall meeting 04-01-21
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University leaders hosted a virtual town hall to update faculty and staff on COVID-19 and university initiatives.

President Richard Myers welcomed the group to the first town hall meeting for the spring 20-21 spring semester.

Following President Myers’ welcome, updates were given by Dr. Kyle Goerl about COVID-19 in the region and on campus.

Additional progress reports were also included updates on research priorities and accomplishments, educational initiatives and utilization of resources across the university.

“I want to thank all of you again, for your dedication and your determination to keep our classes, programs, and initiatives moving forward during these really unprecedented times.” Kansas State University, president, Richard B. Myers says.

Following the updates, questions submitted by faculty and staff members in the chat feature were addressed prior to the end of the town hall session.

