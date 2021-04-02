Advertisement

Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools’ Day prank

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday.

During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. She wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and had short black hair.

A few minutes later, “Jasmine” reemerged without the wig — revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, “April Fools!”

The first lady’s aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of “Jasmine.”

In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks. When her husband was vice president during the Obama administration, she once hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two, frightening the first person who was unlucky enough to try to pack his luggage there.

“I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” she wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
House fire in Northwest Topeka
Passerby saves resident from fire at home in Northwest Topeka
Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Driver of wreck that killed 7-month-old baby charged with involuntary manslaughter
Two vehicle crash at SW 5th St. and SW Polk St. in Topeka. (March 30, 2021)
Witness speaks about crash that killed a seven-month-old child

Latest News

Bird Scooters in Topeka -- 10 pm
Bird Scooters in Topeka -- 10 pm
13 News at 10pm
Aggieville parking garage underground supports nearing completion.
City of MHK construction projects continue in Aggieville
Royals fans welcomed back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day
Royals fans welcomed back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day