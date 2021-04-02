Advertisement

Fellowship HiCrest holds vaccination clinic at Avondale East building

(KSNB)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seventy-two people received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Avondale East building in the HiCrest neighborhood.

Fellowship HiCrest church teamed up with the Shawnee County Health Department to administer the vaccines. The church is hosting vaccination clinics every Friday by appointment only. Walk-in clinics will be held in HiCrest on April 7, 10 and 18th. One hundred doses of the Johnson & Johson vaccine will be given at each clinic.

