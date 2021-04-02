Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in Jefferson County

Emergency crews were responding to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Jefferson County.
Emergency crews were responding to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Jefferson County.(WJHG/WECP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Jefferson County.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of N.E. 62nd Street.

The location was on N.E. 62nd Street just east of Clark Road, about four miles southeast of Meriden.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes availalble.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Kansas lawmakers revoke Governor’s new mask order
A Nemaha Co. wind turbine was shot, causing $780,000 in damage.
Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about shot wind turbine causing $780,000 in damage
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Former KU BB Head Coach Roy Williams will retire
Gov. Kelly signs 13 executive orders to maintain COVID-19 response

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 25-year-old Missouri woman was taken to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash...
Missouri woman hospitalized after crash on Oakland Expressway
Dustin Lutterman, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Friday after...
Man jailed early Friday in connection with heroin possession
A rare Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Stateline Monday.
Windy Conditions for Today