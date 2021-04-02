Easter weekend events in Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Easter weekend there is a long list of events taking place. These are just some of the events that are scheduled. Please double-check with the organizer (their website, Facebook page, or contact information) to confirm that the event will still take place. We have included some Easter sunrise services, but please check with local churches to find their regular service times for Easter Sunday.
EASTER BUNNY TRACKER - The website goes live at 5 AM on Saturday, April 3rd. Track the Easter Bunny with your kids! You can also download this Apple ios app for your smartphone.
GET A CALL FROM THE EASTER BUNNY - Your kids can also get a call from the Easter Bunny! Check out this Android app or this one from Apple for ios.
VIRTUAL VISIT FROM THE EASTER BUNNY - Cause your kids to believe that they’ve been visited by the Easter Bunny! The Catch-A-Character app can take a photo from your home and superimpose the Easter Bunny into it.
EMPORIA
What: Community Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd at 12 PM Where: Fremont Park Cost: Free
What: Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd from 10 AM to 5 PM Where: Multiple Emporia businesses Cost: Free
LAWRENCE
What: Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd at 10 AM Where: First Southern Baptist Church Cost: Free
What: Easter Bash When: Saturday, April 3rd from 3 PM to 4 PM Where: River City Church Cost: Free
What: Easter Egg Role With Dole When: Saturday, April 3rd from 12 PM to 4 PM Where: Dole Institute of Politics Cost: Free
MANHATTAN
What: Easter Egg Fun at the Market When: Saturday, April 3rd from 9 AM to 1 PM Where: Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan Cost: Free
What: Easter Drive-Thru When: Saturday, April 3rd from 9 AM to 12 PM Where: Hy-vee Cost: Free
What: Easter Jam - Egg Hunt & Celebration When: Saturday, April 3rd at 10:30 AM Where: Westview Community Church Cost: Free
What: Walk the Bunny Trail! When: Saturday, April 3rd at 11:30 PM Where: Four Points by Sheraton Cost: Free
What: Hoppin’ in the Hops and Adult Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM Where: A & H Farm Cost: $35
What: Easter Weekend at Wonder Workshop When: Saturday, April 3rd from 3 PM to 8:30 PM Where: Wonder Workshop Children’s Museum
Cost: $20
What: Easter Egg Drop and Egg Hunt When: Sunday, April 4th at 12 PM Where: Northview Park Swimming Pool Cost: Free
MCLOUTH
What: Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd at 10 AM Where: Sports Complex Cost: Free
OGDEN
What: The Easter Bunny is visiting! When: Saturday, April 3rd from 11 AM to 1 PM Where: MapleWind MHC and around Ogden Cost: Free
OSKALOOSA
What: Annual Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd at 11 AM Where: Old Jefferson Town Cost: Free
OZAWKIE
What: Egg-Citing Easter Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd at 6 PM Where: Ozawkie City Park Cost: Free
TOPEKA
What: Community Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd at 10 AM Where: Lakeview Church of the Nazarene Cost: Free
What: Easter Eggstravaganza When: Saturday, April 3rd from 9 AM - 3 PM Where: Topeka Zoo Cost: Event ticket is included with regular
admission, free for FOTZ members
What: Chick Day in Topeka! When: Saturday, April 3rd from 1-3 PM Where: Tarwater Farm & Home Supply Cost: Price of chicks & ducklings
What: Drive-thru Easter Celebration When: Saturday, April 3rd from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM Where: Susanna Wesley UMC Cost: Free
What: Valley Park Egg Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd at 2 PM Where: Stout Elementary School Cost: Free
What: Easter Egg Hunt Little Leapers (toddlers) When: Saturday, April 3rd at 10 AM Where: Sky Zone Topeka Cost: $12 per toddler, 1 free adult
ticket per child
What: Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday, April 3rd from 5:10-5:20 PM Where: Topeka Bible Church Cost: Free
What: Easter Sunrise Worship Service When: Sunday, April 4th at 7 AM Where: Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Historic Site Cost: Free
What: Sunrise Easter Service When: Sunday, April 4th at 7 AM Where: Covenant Baptist Church Cost: Free
What: Klutmans Easter Egg Hunt When: Sunday, April 4th at 11 AM Where: Central Park Community Center Cost: Free
What: EGG-cellent Easter Party When: Sunday, April 4th at 11 AM Where: Bonkers Cost: Free
